Cal Poly expanding enrollment, launching year-round track

September 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cal Poly plans to launch year-round operations as it expands enrollment.

Faced with high numbers of applicants and California State University (CSU) system growth requirements, Cal Poly will launch year-round operations as it expands admissions.

The year-round approach will allow certain students to take regular classes during the summer and to take time off during the fall, winter or spring quarters. The system will take effect in fall 2024, with up to 600 students having the opportunity to skip one of the three regular academic quarters and take summer classes instead.

University officials plan to gradually increase summer enrollment to prevent overcrowding of campus housing and classrooms as Cal Poly accepts more students.

Cal Poly’s current student body is 22,287, according to the university website. The university plans to expand student enrollment to 25,000 by 2035.


With all the new homes on property once owned by Ernie Dalidio, development denied him but afforded to much more open minded developer and with the greater enrollment at Cal Poly, the sewer farm failures will certainly have consequences to be shared by all. My guess is that, a thank you very much, will be owed by all that benefited by this growth.


