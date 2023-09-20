SLO police arrest felon with a gun, wearing body armor

September 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 42-year-old felon in possession of a loaded gun while wearing a bullet proof vest on Tuesday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the officer was patrolling in the 1500 block of Madonna Road when he attempted to stop a person on a motorcycle for two vehicle code violations. However, the rider accelerated and rode into a nearby apartment complex.

The officer found the suspect, Bryan Dugan, running through the complex.

During a search of Dugan, officers discovered he was wearing body armor and had a fully loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket that held 30 rounds. As they searched the apartment complex, officers found a loaded non-serialized Glock handgun in a landscape planter.

Officers booked Dugan, who has several prior violent felony convictions, in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of body armor and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail.

