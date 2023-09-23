Find SLO County specials on golf, dining, drinks and more

September 22, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Admire ocean views while you partake in the great selection of wines available at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach.

Wine special

Purchase the Cliffs Wine Glass and receive your first glass of wine free! Bring your glass back and receive $2 off every glass of wine through the entire month of September.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Dining and drink specials

Enjoy great food and drinks along with majestic views of rolling hills, vineyards and the golf course.

Specials available from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Monday – $7 martinis

Tuesday – $5 Beer

Wednesday – $3 Basket of Wings

Thursday – $8 Tri-Tip Sandwich Meal

Friday – $5 All Starters

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Lodging special

Locals living in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties get 30% off one-bedroom suites while also receiving a $20 resort credit on Sundays through Thursdays.

Dining special

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During September, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

First course, choice of one appetizer

Burrata Bruschetta – Creamy burrata topped with fresh tomatoes from our garden, basil, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction, and finished with parmesan cheese. Served with crostini.

Iceberg Wedge Salad – risp iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, pickled onions, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and candied bacon.

Second course, choice of one entree



Short Rib Lasagna – Slow braised short rib and herbed ricotta cheese layered between pasta with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Scampi – Sautéed tiger shrimp tossed in a white wine lemon garlic sauce and our garden cherry tomatoes. Served on a bed of homemade fettuccini topped with our fresh herbs.

Third course, choice of one dessert

Maple Creme Brule – A twist on a classic, topped with crumbled bacon and whipped cream.

Strawberry Shortcake – Homemade pound cake topped with a strawberry coulis, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Chef’s Harvest Dinner: Celebrate the bounties of the fall season. Begin with an exclusive cocktail hour with appetizers fresh from the garden and a meet and greet with Chuck Carlson from Carlson Winery and our new Executive Chef Chef Josh.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

North County Recycling landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals from Midstate Waste, already at the best prices in the county.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with beef tri-tips at $4.99 a pound, large tomatoes for 99 cents a pound, and 3 pound bag navel oranges at $3.99 each. Click here for additional weekly specials.

