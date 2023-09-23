Person struck and killed on Highway 101 near Los Alamos

September 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 101 north of Los Alamos in northern Santa Barbara County Friday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:26 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 just south of Cat Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene of the crash.

Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the victim. It is unclear what the person was doing on the highway.

Authorities temporarily closed northbound Highway 101 in the area following the fatal crash. The CHP is conducting an investigation into the collision.

