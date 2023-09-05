Firefighter battle car fire in Paso Robles
September 5, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles firefighters extinguisher a car fire that had spread to nearby vegetation Monday evening.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a car on fire in a vacant lot at 401 Creston Road, adjacent to the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The fire had spread to vegetation and trees.
Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
