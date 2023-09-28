Former Cal Fire SLO captain changes plea at sentencing hearing

September 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, a former San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire captain withdrew his guilty plea and asked for a jury trial. James Peter Thomas will now face charges he grouped a coworker in 2020.

In May, 59-year-old Thomas pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, which requires him to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

On Wednesday, Thomas told the court he was unaware of the sex registry requirement when he pled no contest.

If found guilty, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

