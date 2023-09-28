SLO gym owner pleads not guilty, could face more charges
September 28, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The owner of an all women’s gym in San Luis Obispo pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges on Wednesday. Cole Corrigan, however, could face additional charges.
On Aug. 23, a pregnant woman found a spy camera concealed in a white towel placed in a mop bucket in a woman’s bathroom in Corrigan’s gym, CCC Fitness.
More than two weeks later, officers served search warrants on Corrigan’ home and gym.
On Sept. 15, officers arrested 35-year-old Corrigan at his home in Morro Bay and booked him in SLO County Jail on charges of secretly filming partially dressed women in a bathroom, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of 60 rounds of ammunition, possession of an an untraceable gun and for possession of testosterone.
Officers are analyze electronics which could be connected to the illegal filming.
Prior to his latest run-in with the law, prosecutors had charged Corrigan with five misdemeanor and two felony counts which include transporting a controlled substance, loitering on someone’s property to commit a crime, DUI and public intoxication.
