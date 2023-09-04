Four females injured in Orcutt crash
September 4, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two vehicles collided in Orcutt Sunday evening, injuring four people.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a silver sedan collided with an Orange Chevrolet near the intersection of Highway 1 and W. Cark Avenue, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash caused major front-end damage to both vehicles.
Two women inside the silver car suffered injuries, while a woman and a juvenile female inside the orange vehicle were also injured. A pair of ambulances transported the patients to Marian Regional Medical Center.
CHP officers are investigating the crash. The cause of the collision is unclear.
