Gas prices surge to over $6 a gallon in SLO County

September 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid rising crude oil costs and low gas inventories in California, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 17 cents during the past week to $6.03, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 16 cents to $5.81 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped three cents to $3.84 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.54.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.29 Chevron – Atascadero, Montecito Avenue: $5.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.49 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel Road: $5.49 Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.53 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.54

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...