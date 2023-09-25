Gas prices surge to over $6 a gallon in SLO County
September 25, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Amid rising crude oil costs and low gas inventories in California, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 17 cents during the past week to $6.03, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 16 cents to $5.81 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped three cents to $3.84 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.54.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.29
- Chevron – Atascadero, Montecito Avenue: $5.35
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.49
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49
- Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel Road: $5.49
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.53
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.54
