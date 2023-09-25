Burglar rams car into SLO Big 5, steals firearms

September 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A burglar rammed a car into the Big 5 Sporting Goods store in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning and stole firearms. Police have since managed to recover the stolen guns, but the suspect remains at large. [KSBY]

The alleged thief crashed a Prius into the Big 5 located in the Marigold Center on Broad Street at about 4 a.m. The person reportedly stole firearms and ammunition.

Officers recovered all of the weapons, but the suspect fled the scene, police say. Law enforcement has yet to release additional information about the incident.

Big 5 opened for business on Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...