Antisemitic flyers found outside homes in San Luis Obispo

September 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo residents in the Old Town Historic District woke up to antisemitic propaganda on their driveways and yards on Sunday, which is the start of Yom Kippur, a Jewish high holiday.

Similar to fliers left in Grover Beach and Paso Robles, the fliers include a Nazi symbol along with the words, “A call to action.” The fliers ask readers to visit the California Blackshirts’ Telegram channel, where they describe themselves as a pro-white activist group.

The group delivered the fliers in small plastic baggies packed with small rocks. They were found in the area around Leff and Broad streets

