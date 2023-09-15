Paso Robles police warn of possible school threat

September 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Police Department is warning the public of a school threat that was recently shared on social media throughout the Central Coast, though it does not mention a specific school or district.

Promoted on X (formerly Twitter), the post threatens that on Friday or during parties on Saturday, “we will open fire on schools.” Paso Robles police are working to identify the origin of the school shooting threat.

Officers plan to continue to monitor schools and to work to determine the credibility of the threat. They are asking residents to report threats to law enforcement, but not to share those posts on social media.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...