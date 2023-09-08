Person airlifted off Bishop Peak in SLO
September 8, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A helicopter airlifted an injured hiker off Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Friday.
Shortly after 10:15 a.m., a 911 caller reported a medical emergency on Bishop Peak. San Luis Obispo fire crews then arrived and located the patient on the mountain, according to the city’s fire department.
Fire personnel worked with a CHP helicopter crew to hoist the injured person off the mountain. The H-70 helicopter transported the patient down to a landing area. San Luis Ambulance then transported the individual to a local hospital.
It is unclear what happened to the hiker on Bishop Peak. Officials have not disclosed the current condition of the person.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines