Woman killed in crash on Highway 58 in Santa Margarita

September 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 58 in Santa Margarita on Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a 911 caller said they spotted a vehicle on its side near Parkhill Road. CHP officers arrived to find a black Cadillac down a steep embankment.

A 33-year-old woman from Bakersfield died in the crash. Her 10-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The woman’s name is not being released pending notification of her next of kin.



An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...