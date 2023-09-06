Power outage impacting more than 1,500 SLO County residents

September 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,500 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning.

At about 10:49 a.m., 1,323 PG&E customers from Templeton to the Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 3:30 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Shortly after 8 a.m., PG&E cut power to 74 customers in Cayucos and 141 customers in rural Oceano in order to perform scheduled maintenance. PG&E estimates the power will be restored in Cayucos by 2:30 p.m. and in Oceano by 3 p.m.

