Grover Beach police searching for woman in check fraud case

September 6, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police officers are asking the public for help locating a woman who they say is connected to a check fraud case.

The Grover Beach Police Department is circulating a surveillance image of a woman in a Batman shirt standing inside a store. The woman is holding what appears to be money.

Investigators request that anyone who recognizes the woman contact Officer Bryce Moses at (805) 473-4511. Anonymous tipsters can call SLO County Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 549-STOP.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...