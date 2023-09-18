San Luis Obispo police warn of ATM skimming at local bank

September 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has issued a warning to Bank of America customers regarding credit card skimming equipment affixed to a bank ATM.

An employee of the bank, located at the intersection of Higuera and Santa Rosa streets, found the devise during a check of the ATM machine on Sunday morning. The fraudster had slid the skimmer into the card reader.

A bank customer recently reported a fraud incident suspected of being tied to the skimmer.

“Skimmer technology is evolving,” police said. “Skimmers were externally mounted on card readers and the internally place versions are out there. Please stay vigilant: report fraudulent charges as soon as possible if you are a victim of skimming.”

