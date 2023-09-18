San Luis Obispo police warn of ATM skimming at local bank
September 18, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department has issued a warning to Bank of America customers regarding credit card skimming equipment affixed to a bank ATM.
An employee of the bank, located at the intersection of Higuera and Santa Rosa streets, found the devise during a check of the ATM machine on Sunday morning. The fraudster had slid the skimmer into the card reader.
A bank customer recently reported a fraud incident suspected of being tied to the skimmer.
“Skimmer technology is evolving,” police said. “Skimmers were externally mounted on card readers and the internally place versions are out there. Please stay vigilant: report fraudulent charges as soon as possible if you are a victim of skimming.”
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines