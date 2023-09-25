SLO County Assistant District Attorney Dobroth seeking 15% raise

September 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth is seeking a temporary 15% pay raise while District Attorney Dan Dow is deployed to the Middle East. While on deployment, Dow will retain his elected seat while Dobroth will serve as acting district attorney.

For the next six to 10 months, Dow is to serve on an active duty mission with the 40th Infantry Division.

On the Sept. 26 consent agenda, county staff recommends that the SLO County Board of Supervisors approve Dobroth’s proposed pay raise to compensate him for the additional duties he will shoulder during Dow’s deployment.

Staff estimates the “additional cost of the 15% salary increase for an estimated 10 months is $29,179.80,” according to the staff report. “The District Attorney’s Office expects to be able to fund this increase with anticipated salary savings.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...