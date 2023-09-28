Arroyo Grande police pursue and arrest shoplifter

September 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police arrested a shoplifter after a vehicle and then a foot chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., an employee at the Mobile Gas Station on Traffic Way reported s shoplifter had fled in a black Chevy Camaro. Officers located and pulled over the suspect’s vehicle on South Elm Street.

After initially stopping, the suspect fled.

Shortly afterwards, a citizen reported a black Chevy Camaro had parked on a driveway on Verde Place. A man got out of the Camaro and fled on foot jumping over a neighbor’s fence.

With the help of a drone, officers found the suspect hiding in the backyard of a residence on the 700 block of south Elm Street.

Officers booked the the 37-year-old suspect in San Luis Obispo for a parole violation, evading officers and resisting arrest by means of threat or violence.

