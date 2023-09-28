Arroyo Grande police pursue and arrest shoplifter
September 27, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Arroyo Grande police arrested a shoplifter after a vehicle and then a foot chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., an employee at the Mobile Gas Station on Traffic Way reported s shoplifter had fled in a black Chevy Camaro. Officers located and pulled over the suspect’s vehicle on South Elm Street.
After initially stopping, the suspect fled.
Shortly afterwards, a citizen reported a black Chevy Camaro had parked on a driveway on Verde Place. A man got out of the Camaro and fled on foot jumping over a neighbor’s fence.
With the help of a drone, officers found the suspect hiding in the backyard of a residence on the 700 block of south Elm Street.
Officers booked the the 37-year-old suspect in San Luis Obispo for a parole violation, evading officers and resisting arrest by means of threat or violence.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines