Three vehicles collide on Highway 166, several hospitalized

September 4, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A three-car collision on Highway 166 northeast of Santa Maria on Monday resulted in several individuals being driven and airlifted to the hospital.

Shortly before 12:50 p.m., a black truck collided with a white truck in the Tepusquet area near the San Luis Obispo County-Santa Barbara County line. A third car then struck one or both of the trucks.

Firefighters rendered aid at the scene as two helicopters and other emergency responders made their way to the site of the collision. Emergency personnel airlifted and drove the patients to local hospitals.

The collision caused traffic to back up in the area on Highway 166. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...