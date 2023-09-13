Vehicle hits, seriously injures pedestrian in San Luis Obispo

September 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening at the intersection of Broad Street and Funston Avenue in San Luis Obispo causing serious injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the pedestrian attempted to cross Broad Street in a dark area without a crosswalk. A woman driving a white or grey sedan crashed into the man.

The man was in and out of conspicuousness, according to a witness. Emergency personnel transported the victim to a local hospital.

Officers arrived and gave the driver a sobriety test, which she passed.

