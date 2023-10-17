Attorney resigns after contentious Oceano CSD meeting

October 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Following a meeting rife with interruptions and refusals to abide by the Brown Act, the attorney firm representing the Oceano Community Services District resigned on Friday.

During a district board meeting on Oct. 11, Director Beverly Suneson gave a lengthy explanation regarding the arrest of one of her family members and a notice of violation she received regarding illegal sewer and water hookups to an inhabited recreational vehicle, items not on the agenda. Attorney Daniel Cheung, with the firm Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green, told Suneson she was at risk of violating the Ralph M. Brown Act.

The Brown Act was passed in 1953 because of mounting concerns that government bodies were avoiding scrutiny by meeting secretly. The act guarantees the public will have forewarning of discussion items through posted agendas, limits what the board can discuss in closed session and prohibits board members from disclosing confidential information that was discussed in closed session.

Ignoring the attorney, Suneson continued her speech, and again Cheung attempted to stop her from violating the Brown Act.

Director Charles Varni interrupted Cheung, arguing Suneson had the right to talk about her issues.

“You are not the president of this organization and you should not be interrupting a director,” Varni said before telling Suneson, “Finish it up.”

Suneson continued discussing her personal issues.

Shortly afterwards, Varni started to describe an employee issue that had been discussed in closed session, another apparent violation of the Brown Act. The public meeting was temporarily stopped because of Varni’s actions, and the board went into closed session.

Following closed session, Cheung said the board had voted to release a limited statement regarding allegations an employee embezzled money from the district. In addition, he said the results of a forensic audit had been sent to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Varni then said he wanted to report on the employee issue, but with more “flesh on the bones.” He then noted he would not be stopped as he started to discuss closed session information regarding the alleged embezzler.

Cheung warned Varni that he was violating the Brown Act and the board again stopped the meeting.

“I am being repressed here,” Varni said. “I am not allowed my freedom of speech.”

Multiple members of the public were disruptive and rude throughout the Oct. 11 board meeting, with one man offering to provide diapers to a director. Several female attendees interrupted or demeaned Cheung as he attempted to describe Brown Act requirements.

Following multiple disruptions, the board voted to continue the rest of the agenda items to the next meeting. Two days later, Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green resigned as legal counsel.

While several public officials believe the attorney firm quit because of the board’s failures to abide by the Brown Act, Suneson said the firm’s resignation was related to a closed session issue.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...