Central Coast man stabbed to death in Monterey County prison

October 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three inmates, two of whom are convicted murderers, allegedly stabbed to death a former Nipomo resident inside a prison in Monterey County prison on Sunday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Alberto Valades, Jose Valle, and Jimmy Martinez allegedly attacked Cory J. Benton, 40, with an inmate-manufactured weapon at Salinas Valley State Prison near Soledad. Benton sustained multiple stab wounds, after which responders performed life-saving measures, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Emergency personnel pronounced Benton dead at 4:25 p.m. At the time, he was en route to an outside medical facility.

Corrections officials moved the three suspects to restricted housing, pending the investigation into the homicide. Salinas Valley State Prison’s Investigative Services Unit is conducting the investigation, along with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office and the Monterey County coroner.

In 2010, Benton stabbed a man during a fight in Santa Maria man on Valentine’s Day. Benton also punched the girlfriend of the man he stabbed.

Benton was admitted to prison on Nov. 30, 2012 to serve a 25-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury with an enhancement for belonging to a street gang.

Each of the three inmates who allegedly killed Benton are serving sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Valle and Martinez have been convicted of first-degree murder in Kings County and Los Angeles County respectively.

