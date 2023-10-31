Front Page  »  

California exodus continues, population declines by over 300,000

October 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Golden State’s population declined by approximately 340,000 between 2021 and 2022 as Californians continue to exit the state, according to recently released US Census Bureau migration data.

Between 2021 and 2022, nearly 818,000 residents moved out of California. During that period of time, only 475,800 people moved to California.

From 2021 to 2022, California’s population decreased from 39,143,000 to 39,029,000.

High housing costs are cited as the primary reason for the exodus. Additional reasons include long commutes, crime, crowding and pollution in large urban areas. The ability to work remotely and not need to live near a big city also factored into the exodus.

Of the Californians who left the state from 2021 to 2022: 102,442 moved to Texas, 74,157 now reside in Arizona and 50,701 left for Florida.

 


10 Comments
Good. Too many people in California.


I’m sure so-and-so is wondering where you fast driving Angelinos are.

﻿Not me, they’re driving all over Phoenix.


Good! Holler if you need me. Church is out. Let’s blow this pop stand. Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya.


And if Jimmy P gets his way and tosses Prop 13, watch that number add a zero or two.


Why Did 352 California Companies Flee to Other States in Three Years?https://californiaglobe.com/fl/why-did-352-california-companies-flee-to-other-states-in-three-years/


I can’t wait to hear how Newsom spins this as some kind of a net positive… you know, after he gets back from his bizarre trip to China.


He can’t right now, he is in China, not runing for president.


Well, a loss of 300,000 persons represents a loss of one full Congressional seat. For the first time in history, California is losing population. And it’s interesting that the reasons identified by those leaving didn’t include their dissatisfaction with a state in which the inmates are running the asylum.


The people who are leaving California are probably median wage earners that significantly contribute to our economy. I guess our 1 percenters whom already account for 50% of the states revenue will have to ante up a little more. Good luck Sacramento!


I would even say, “probably high wage earners”.


