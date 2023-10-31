SLO County residents do not want more marijuana shops

October 31, 2023

OPINION by JOSEPH R. ROULEAU

The majority of San Luis Obispo Country residents don’t want to expand the sale of marijuana to include dispensaries in the unincorporated area. Marijuana (with the exception of limited medical use) is a dangerous substance and is illegal at the federal level.

It is a gateway to hard drugs. While all marijuana users don’t end up using hard drugs, almost all hard drug users say they started on marijuana. That is an undeniable fact and has been true for decades.

My experience dealing with marijuana users began 54 years ago as a Naval officer where I prepared many administrative discharges on sailors using marijuana.

My 27-years in Federal Law Enforcement as a Special Agent with the IRS Criminal Division involved cases on many drug dealers. I know what I am talking about.

Many businesses fail every year because they sell a product with insufficient demand to generate enough sales to cover the cost of doing business. Why should the liberal majority on the SLO County Board of Supervisors help marijuana dealers stay in business and make a profit selling a dangerous drug when they don’t help other retailers?

It makes no sense, unless there is a nefarious reason, or Is it because the liberal board members are friends of the marijuana dealers?

A few months ago, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding and the other liberal board members were looking to increase taxes on all county residence. The board is now proposing a 25% reduction in the tax on retail marijuana dealers, up to a million dollars in subsidies, easing regulations, and spreading marijuana sales to the unincorporated county area.

The board has just done a complete flip when it comes to taxes, but only for marijuana dealers.

Why is the majority on this board so concerned about excess regulations and cost on failing marijuana dealers that are selling a dangerous drug? Why is there not concern for the excess regulations, unnecessary delays and costs for other businesses and for citizens just trying to build a home?

The answer is simple. The liberal majority on this board is more interested in helping drug dealers than they are in helping the average, hard-working citizens. The current board majority voted in favor of weakening Proposition 13 protections for taxpayers as opposed to maintaining Proposition 13 safeguards.

If you think marijuana is not harmful, provide it to your airline pilot on your next flight, or your surgeon before your next operation.

What the board majority is proposing is simply a stupid idea, a dangerous idea and an expensive waste of taxpayer’s money. Wake up board members and wake up citizens. Don’t let the board get away with this.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...