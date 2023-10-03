California shark attack report leads to search for missing swimmer

October 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing swimmer following a reported shark attack in the Bay Area over the weekend. [Fox News]

On Sunday, a witness informed authorities about a possible shark attack in the Wildcat Beach area of the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County. Three men reportedly went for a swim when one of them, an approximately 50-year-old man, was attacked by a shark.

The other swimmers told first responders they were swimming 25 to 50 yards from the shoreline, and there was a large pool of blood in the water. But as of Monday, officials had not confirmed a shark attack occurred.

Personnel from the National Park Service, the Marin County Fire Department and the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District, along with the Coast Guard, have been searching for the missing swimmer. Rescue crews have used UTVs, a medical helicopter and a Coast Guard helicopter and cutter in the search.

Crews searched 21 square nautical miles in ideal conditions on Sunday but did not succeed in locating the missing swimmer, Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Davis said. The search continued on Monday.

The three swimmers, including the missing man, had been camping with as many as 15 other people in an area near Wildcat Beach.

