Three vehicles collide on Highway 46 near Templeton

October 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three vehicles collided on Highway 46 West near Templeton Tuesday morning, which temporarily closed the highway.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the vehicles collided on Highway 46 by Jack Creek Road. A GMC pickup truck sustained major front end damage, while a white SUV sustained front and rear damage and a grey minivan sustained major driver’s side damage, according to the CHP.

The collision resulted in minor injuries, according to Cal Fire. The crash temporarily blocked both lanes of Highway 46 West, backing up traffic in the area.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

