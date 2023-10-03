SLO County gas prices surge, national price drops
October 2, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Amid a surge in crude oil costs and issues with shrinking production at refineries in California, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 24 cents during the past week to $6.27, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 16 cents to $6.05 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped three cents to $3.81 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.80.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.49
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.55
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.59
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.61
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.67
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.69
- Chevron – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.69
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.79
