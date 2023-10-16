Find specials on dining, drinks, lodging and more in SLO County

October 15, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Lodging special

Locals living in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties get 30% off one-bedroom suites while also receiving a $20 resort credit on Sundays through Thursdays.

Dining special

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During October, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

First course, choice of one appetizer

French onion soup – Slow-cooked five assorted onions in beef stock for 24 hours. Topped with house croutons and melted gruyere cheese.

Roasted vegetables with goat cheese – Zucchini, squash, eggplant, red bell pepper, and red onion grilled and topped with balsamic reduction and accompanied by garlic crostini. Served chilled.

Second course, choice of one entree



Flank steak – Grilled and served with roasted portabellas and cabernet onions. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Halibut – Grilled and served with roasted portabellas and cabernet onions. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Third course, choice of one dessert

Pumpkin cheesecake – Topped with house caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream.

Apple blackberry cobbler – Served ala mode with French vanilla ice cream.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Dining and drink specials

Enjoy great food and drinks along with majestic views of rolling hills, vineyards and the golf course.

Specials available from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Monday – $7 martinis

Tuesday – $5 Beer

Wednesday – $3 Basket of Wings

Thursday – $8 Tri-Tip Sandwich Meal

Friday – $5 All Starters

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach and designer cocktails at the bar and free live music in the garden.

October drink specials:

Honey bear – Gin, lemon juice, honey syrup shaken over ice and served in a honey bear jar you take home for $15

Jalapeno hula – Bacardi mango chili rum, Kula dark rum, coconut puree, and muddled jalapeno with a dash of simple syrup for $13

Coffee cream cake martini – Somus Chai Cream Liquor, Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee Liquor, and cake vodka served with whipped cream for $11

Winemaker’s Dinner: Six-course dinner featuring the best of the Central Coast’s land and sea from Executive Chef Eddie Ruiz. Oceanfront dining paired with six exquisite Wolff Vineyard wines. Meet winemaker Jean-Pierre Wolff. Friday Nov. 10 from 5:30 t0 9 p.m. Call Simon or Roman at Sea Venture at (805) 773-3463 for a reservation.

Appetizers: Bacon wrapped dates and oysters Rockerfeller

First course: Local beet salad

Second course: Pork belly and scallops

Third course: Pistachio crusted halibut

Fourth course: Pan seared filet Mignon

Dessert: Chocolate lava cake

North County Recycling landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals from Midstate Waste, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with beef tri-tips at $4.99 a pound, salmon at $9.99 a pound, and white corn at 79 cents each. Click here for additional weekly specials.

