SLO County gas prices going down, find lowest prices

October 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid lower demand and less expensive winter gas blends, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 16 cents during the past week to $5.86, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 19 cents to $5.62 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped 10 cents to $3.60 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the third highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.77.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.99 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.99 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.17 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.17 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.19 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.19 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...