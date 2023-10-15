SLO County gas prices going down, find lowest prices
October 15, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Amid lower demand and less expensive winter gas blends, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 16 cents during the past week to $5.86, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 19 cents to $5.62 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped 10 cents to $3.60 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the third highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.77.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.99
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.99
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.17
- KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.17
- 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.19
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.19
- Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19
- Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines