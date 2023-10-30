Fire burning behind San Luis Obispo High School

October 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire is burning behind San Luis Obispo High School, with a large plume of smoke visible throughout the city.

At 2:49 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning behind the high school at 1499 San Luis Drive. The fire quickly grew to 50 acres, with spread of more than 200 acres anticipated.

Multiple structures are threatened. Firefighters are seeking support from other agencies.

CalCoastNews will provide updates at information becomes available.

