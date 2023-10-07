Fire near Cambria burns 217 acres, 40% contained

October 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The woodland fire that broke out Friday off Highway 46 near Cambria has burned 217 acres and is 40% contained, as of Sunday morning.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported reported trees on fire off Highway 46. After about three hours, the fire had burned 150 acres.

Before nightfall, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the blaze through multiple fire breaks. No structures are currently threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

