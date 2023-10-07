Fire near Cambria burns 217 acres, 40% contained
October 7, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The woodland fire that broke out Friday off Highway 46 near Cambria has burned 217 acres and is 40% contained, as of Sunday morning.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported reported trees on fire off Highway 46. After about three hours, the fire had burned 150 acres.
Before nightfall, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the blaze through multiple fire breaks. No structures are currently threatened.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines