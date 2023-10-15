Men injured during melee in Paso Robles
October 15, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Multiple people suffered injuries during a melee in Paso Robles early Sunday morning.
At about about 2 p.m., a group of six to seven men began arguing near the intersection of 28th and Park streets. One man attempted to run, but another man chased him, according to the police scanner.
Responders transported one man, who suffered serious injuries, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
Officers arrived and arrested one man for drunk in public. The police department is not releasing further information at this time.
