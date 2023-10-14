Israel-Hamas conflict fuels tensions at Cal Poly

October 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly officials described a hate crime against two Jewish students after administrators initially attempted to stay out of the fray caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Oct. 8, a day after Hamas invaded Israel, a male suspect stuck his head out of the passenger window of a passing black truck and shouted “Death to Israel” at two Jewish students, according to campus officials. University police deemed the act a hate crime of intimidation.

On Aug. 12, Cal Poly President Jefferey Armstrong said Cal Poly would not be commenting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Our practice at Cal Poly is not to comment on current national and world events that do not directly impact a critical mass of our students and employees,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Our silence regarding these events should not be taken as a position that we don’t care, but that we reserve our public responses for those things that we can control or influence.”

Multiple members of the community chastised Armstrong for an alleged failure to stand against terrorism.

On Oct. 13, Armstrong apologized for his initial response.

“On Thursday, I sent you a message that was meant to reassure, but it failed badly in that effort,” Armstrong wrote in his second statement. “My message did not address the issues, the humanity, and I sincerely apologize for the hurt that I know it caused many of you — especially those in our Jewish and other communities.”

