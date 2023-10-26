Morro Bay man convicted of sexually assaulting children, facing life in prison
October 26, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A jury recently found a Morro Bay man guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls. Elderjairus Stomtomas Belen is facing the possibility of life in prison.
The jury found Belen, 33, guilty of 11 counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 14. Between Nov. 2013 and Dec. 2018, Belen engaged in a series of sex acts with the two victims beginning when they were under the age of ten. Belen was between the ages of 23 and 28 when he committed the crimes.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1. Belen faces a maximum sentence of 275 years to life in state prison.
