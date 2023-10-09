SLO County gas prices dropping, find the lowest prices

October 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

With falling crude oil costs and a reduction in demand, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 25 cents during the past week to $6.02, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 24 cents to $5.81 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped 11 cents to $3.70 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.99.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.99 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.35 Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $5.39 Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.43 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.45 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.45 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.49 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Chevron – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.55 Mobile – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...