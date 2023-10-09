Front Page  »  

SLO County gas prices dropping, find the lowest prices

October 8, 2023

Gas prices

By KAREN VELIE

With falling crude oil costs and a reduction in demand, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 25 cents during the past week to $6.02, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 24 cents to $5.81 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped 11 cents to $3.70 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.99.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.99
  2. One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.35
  3. Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $5.39
  4. Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.43
  5. Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.45
  6. 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.45
  7. 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.49
  8. Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55
  9. Chevron – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.55
  10. Mobile – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55

 


