SLO police arrest felon for making threats and weapons charges

October 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon in the downtown area on Monday who allegedly drove recklessly, threatened an officer and was carrying a handgun.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a man driving recklessly near Palm and Monterey streets by the railroad tracks. An officer arrived to find a vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Several witnesses described the driver, and said he was last seen walking towards downtown.

Officers found 43-year-old Michael Anthony Grosso a short time later on the 700 block of Higuera Street. Grosso, who was under the influence, gave the officer a false identification. He then threatened the officer.

The officer booked Grasso in SLO County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, providing false identification and under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, a worker at a business in the 700 block of Higuera Street told police Grosso had been inside the store just prior to his arrest and had left his backpack behind. Inside the backpack, an officer found a non-serialized handgun inside.

Officers found evidence Grosso had the handgun on him the previous day. Grosso, who has prior convictions for violent felonies, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Officers added firearm crimes to the list of charhes Grasso is facing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...