Allegedly intoxicated driver slams into light pole in SLO

October 18, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a light pole in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a caller reported a crash in the 1500 block of Johnson Avenue near the railroad bridge, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Officers arrested the driver of a dark-colored, two-door car for DUI.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries. The car sustained major front end damage, and the light pole was mildly damaged.

