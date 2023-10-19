Allegedly intoxicated driver slams into light pole in SLO
October 18, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a light pole in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 2 a.m., a caller reported a crash in the 1500 block of Johnson Avenue near the railroad bridge, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Officers arrested the driver of a dark-colored, two-door car for DUI.
Police say there were no reports of any injuries. The car sustained major front end damage, and the light pole was mildly damaged.
