Another person struck and killed by train in Santa Barbara area

November 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For the second time this week, an Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian in the Santa Barbara area.

At about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, a train struck and killed a woman who was on northbound railroad tracks near the intersection of Cacique and S. Quarantina streets in the city of Santa Barbara. Responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman sitting down on the tracks before being struck by the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train. The train had been traveling northbound from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. After a delay, the train continued heading northbound at 11:20 a.m. [KCOY]

On Monday, shortly before 9 a.m., a train struck and killed a 16-year-old girl who was on the railroad tracks between the city of Santa Barbara and Goleta. It is unclear what the teen was doing on the train tracks.

