Central Coast professor charged in death of Jewish protestor

November 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Central Coast deputies arrested a college professor and pro-Palestine protestor Thursday morning on an involuntary manslaughter charge for the death of a Jewish protester. Loay Alnaji’s bails is set at $1 million.

On Nov. 5, there were pro-Palestinian demonstrators on one side of the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in Ventura County and Israel supporters on the other side. Alnaji, 50, allegedly attacked 69-year-old Paul Kessler, hitting him in the head with a bullhorn. A day later, Kessler died from his injuries.

Video footage posted on social media shows Kessler lying on the ground with blood pouring from his head after the attack.

Kessler’s autopsy revealed he’d been hit in the face and died after hitting his head on the concrete sidewalk.

Alnaji works as a professor in the computer science department at Moorpark College.

