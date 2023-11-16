Recall of SLO County Supervisor Gibson cancelled, though not over

November 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano on Tuesday canceled the recall Supervisor Bruce Gibson petition after the filers missed a deadline. The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson plans to file a new petition and restart the recall process.

“We may lose a few battles, but we are going to win the war,” said John Whitworth, the committee’s spokesperson. “Just a bump in the road.”

On Oct. 31, the petitioners served Gibson at his home in Cayucos and then filed the petition with Cano’s office. On the same day, Gibson answered the petition, which gave the committee 10 days to publish the petition in a newspaper of general circulation. The committee missed the deadline by two days.

Moving forward, the committee will need to restart the process. After the petition is approved, the group will need to gather about 7,500 signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor could be on the March ballot.

While the voters will then decide whether or not Gibson stays in office, they will not select his replacement.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled. Before 2023, the recall election permitted voters to select a replacement. Based on Assembly Bill 2584, Gov. Newsom is now charged with appointing a District 2 supervisor if Gibson is recalled.

