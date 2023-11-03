Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles sells for up to $1 billion

November 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates, one of the largest vintners in the world, is purchasing Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles for up to $1 billion.

Founded in 2007 by Georges and Daniel Daou, brothers who fled Lebanon during the country’s civil war in the 1970s, Daou is one of the fastest growing luxury wine brands. The brothers started with a 1 acre vineyard, and now have an approximately 400-acre vineyard.

The acquisition, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, includes the Daou brand, Daou Mountain Estate and hospitality site, four boutique luxury wineries and vineyards in the coveted Adelaida District of Paso Robles.

Georges and Daniel Daou will remain engaged and highly involved in the business: Georges Daou as founder, with Daniel Daou as founder and chief winemaker.

“The acquisition will strengthen Treasury America’s position as a leading and iconic U.S. luxury wine business, increasing its presence with both wholesale and retail channel accounts and leveraging the strength of its luxury footprint to drive expansion across the U.S. with plans to launch a Napa-sourced brand tier,” according to a Treasury American press release.

