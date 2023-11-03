Embattled SLO gym owner puts business up for sale

November 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The owner of an all women’s gym in San Luis Obispo, who is facing criminal charges of secretly filming partially dressed women in a bathroom, is now attempting to sell his business, CCC Fitness.

A handwritten sign on the front door of CCC Fitness, located at 800 Higuera Street, says “Gym for sale.” On the CCC Fitness Instagram page, Cole Corrigan says he is currently taking orders.

“High quality gym equipment, massage room, cold plunge and sauna,” according to the Instagram post. “Excellent location with plenty of parking.”

In September, Corrigan pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges including charges of secretly filming partially dressed women in a bathroom, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of 60 rounds of ammunition, possession of an an untraceable gun and for possession of testosterone.

Cole Corrigan, however, could face additional charges after investigators finish reviewing his electronics.

