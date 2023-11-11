Firefighters battling blaze on the Cuesta Grade

November 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A brush fire has burned about seven acres off Highway 101 along the Cuesta Grade south of Santa Margarita.

Shortly after 3 p.m., callers reported four or five small fires burning along the northbound lanes of highway near TV Tower Road, each about 15 feet apart, according to the CHP. Firefighters are battling the blaze from the air and the ground.

The CHP has shut down one northbound lane of Highway 101, with remaining traffic stalled

