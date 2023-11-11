Where is former San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon?

November 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is looking for a new job, this time hoping to work as a campaign consultant, community organizer, communications specialist or strategic planning specialist.

Harmon, who worked with preschool children before being elected mayor in 2016, continues to reside in SLO. She is reaching out to her supporters on Instagram, asking if they can help her find a job.

“I am seeking a new role and would appreciate your support,” Harmon posted on Instagram. “I am a passionate climate champion eager to collaborate and drive positive change for a just and generative world. For 30 years, I have been a dedicated champion for a generative future for all, championing social, environmental, and racial justice.

“During my three terms as the mayor of SLO, I spearheaded the adoption of the most ambitious carbon neutrality goal in the United States, showcasing my visionary leadership. In my recent role as the Senior Public Affairs Director at Let’s Green, CA, I focused on justice-centered climate policy in California, leaving a lasting impact. My dedication to this cause is deeply personal, driven by my love for my two grown children and my commitment to the equitable well-being of future generations.”

Harmon resigned as mayor in 2021 amid allegations she took gifts from cannabis kingpin Helios Dayspring. Shortly before Harmon’s resignation, Dayspring admitted to paying bribes to former-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests and for deliberately failing to report millions of dollars in income to the IRS.

After resigning, Harmon took a public affairs job with the Romero Institute’s Let’s Green CA initiative, a nonprofit affiliated with electric provider Central Coast Community Energy. During Harmon’s tenure, the SLO City Council voted to contract with Central Coast Community Energy to provide electricity to residents.

At the time, Harmon suggested she had to choose between having a job or serving as mayor, even though the vast majority of mayors in SLO County have full time jobs.

