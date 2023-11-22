Lizzie Fire burn scar continues to smoulder

November 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo firefighters responded to hot spots discovered smouldering in the area of the Lizzie Fire burn scar on Tuesday.

On Oct. 30, a pair of teens allegedly started a fire at the FFA farm behind the high school. The fire quickly spread in dry grasses in the area.

One firefighters suffered a laceration while battling the blaze. Hundreds of people were temporarily evacuated.

On Tuesday, a caller reported smoke coming from the burn scar. Firefighters found vegetation smoldering in a drainage area in the burn scar. Crews then worked to extinguish the hot spots.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...