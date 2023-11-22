Shooter wounds 14-year-old girl near Santa Maria and Guadalupe

November 22, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a 14-year-old girl Monday evening in an unincorporated area between Santa Maria and Guadalupe, leaving the teen hospitalized.

Deputies learned of the shooting from hospital staff who were treating the wounded girl, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Hospital staff notified deputies about the matter shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday.

It appears the victim did not know her attacker, investigators said. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

The sheriff’s office is releasing few details about the shooting, though officials say an altercation took place near vehicles along the road between Santa Maria and Guadalupe on the evening of the incident. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the altercation.

Authorities request that anyone who has information that could assist investigators contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...