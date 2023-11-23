Paso Robles police arrest alleged Jersey Mike’s robber

November 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers arrested the man who allegedly robbed Jersey Mike’s Subs last Friday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a man entered the sub shop at 2301 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles and handed a demand note to an employee. The suspect lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be a black handgun. He then made out with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

After the robbery, the suspect fled westbound on foot toward the Target store. Police later described shots fired near Target, according to scanner traffic. Officers failed to find the suspect that night.

While investigating the robbery, police identified the suspect’s vehicle as a red two-door Mini Cooper. They then tracked the suspect to Motel 6 in San Simeon.

At the Motel 6, officers arrested 41-year-old Cameron Clark Waller of Paso Robles. Officers also served a warrant and searched a motel room.

Police recovered a replica handgun believed to have been used in the robbery. Officers, though, did not locate cash.

Authorities booked Waller in San Luis Obispo County Jail Wednesday evening on charges of felony robbery, committing a felony while out on bail and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Waller remains in custody with his bail set at $60,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery. Officers have yet to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators request that anyone who spots the Mini Cooper, which has the license plate number 8JKZ750, call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Likewise, investigators ask that anyone who has information about the robbery case call the police department or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

