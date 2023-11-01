1 person injured in RV fire in Templeton
November 24, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
One person suffered injuries in a recreation vehicle fire Friday morning on Vineyard Drive in Templeton.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported an RV on fire on Vineyard Drive near Ashton Way. One person escaped the fire with smoke inhalation and burns.
First responders transported the victim to a local hospital.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the RV fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby structure.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines