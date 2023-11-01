1 person injured in RV fire in Templeton

November 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

One person suffered injuries in a recreation vehicle fire Friday morning on Vineyard Drive in Templeton.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported an RV on fire on Vineyard Drive near Ashton Way. One person escaped the fire with smoke inhalation and burns.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the RV fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby structure.

