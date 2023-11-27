Save on dining, lodging golf and more in SLO County

November 26, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

The Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Spa at the cliffs

From November through March 22, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara residents get 20% of any spa treatment. In addition, bring one additional guest for pool access.

Wine special at Marisol



Admire ocean views while you partake in the great selection of wines available at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach. Tolosa Winery is now pouring a daily wine reception.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Dining and drink specials

Enjoy great food and drinks along with majestic views of rolling hills, vineyards and the golf course.

Specials available from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Monday – $7 martinis

Tuesday – $5 Beer

Wednesday – $3 Basket of Wings

Thursday – $8 Tri-Tip Sandwich Meal

Friday – $5 All Starters

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Dining special

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During November, enjoy their three-course menu for $70 per person, no substitutions.

First course, choice of one appetizer

Roasted Tomato Bisque – Oven roasted tomatoes and sundried tomatoes simmered in vegetable stock and coconut milk.

Arugula & Red Beet Salad – Baby arugula and roasted beets tossed in a sherry vinaigrette. Topped with dried cranberries, house candied walnuts and goats cheese.

Second course, choice of one entree



Grilled Hanger Steak – 10oz hanger steak topped with a chipotle blackberry sauce. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Seared Scallops – Captain scallops pan seared and topped with a garlic shallot sauce. Plated on a bed of sautéed spinach and wild mushrooms. Accompanied with parmesan mashed potatoes.

Third course, choice of one dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake – Topped with house caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream.

Butter Pecan Foster – Fresh bananas sautéed in butter, brown sugar and Jamaican rum. Served with butter pecan ice cream.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with beef tri-tips at $4.99 a pound, salmon at $9.99 a pound, and Russet potatoes at 99 cents for 5 pounds. Click here for additional weekly specials.

